Person dead after being hit by Metro train in Leimert Park

A person who was walking on the train track in Leimert Park is dead after being hit by the Metro on Monday night, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls shortly before midnight about a crash involving a person and a Metro train near Exposition Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.

LA Metro released a statement and said a southbound Metro E Line train struck a "trespasser walking on the track" between the Expo/Crenshaw and Expo/Western Station.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

"Metro extends its heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and friends," the agency said. "Metro encourages the public to observe rail safety guidance and reminds pedestrians that they should only cross tracks at marked street crossings with signals to help ensure their safe passage."

The LAPD said there were passengers on the train when the crash took place, but no other injuries were reported.

Exposition Boulevard was closed in both directions from Seventh Avenue to about three blocks up. Normal operations on the Metro E Line resumed as of 5 a.m.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.