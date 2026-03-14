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Riverside County foster father arrested for alleged molestation of two children over 10-year span

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Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Deputies have arrested a foster father for allegedly molesting two children over 10 years in Riverside County. 

The investigation began in Feb. 2026, when Perris Sheriff's Station investigators learned of child molestation and sexual assault allegations by the foster/adopted father of two juveniles, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as 57-year-old Perris man Napoleon Cerda. 

"During the investigation, it was learned that Cerda had molested and sexually assaulted the victims during a span of approximately 10 years," the release said. 

Cerda was arrested on Feb. 27, 2026 in the 30000 block of Auld Road in the Temecula-Murrieta area near the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside courthouse. He was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention CEnter for multiple counts of lewd acts with a child, deputies said. 

As their investigation continues, deputies noted that further details would not be released. 

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Office believes there may be additional victims," the release said. 

Anyone with further information was encouraged to contact investigator Manny Milian by calling Riverside Sheriff's dispatch at (951) 776-1099 or the Perris Sheriff's Station at (951) 210-1000. 

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