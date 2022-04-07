'People's Convoy' of truckers protesting COVID vaccination mandates scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Monday

A convoy of semi truck drivers called "The People's Convoy," is set to arrive in Los Angeles over the weekend, after months of protesting across the United States.

The group, compiled of nearly 100 trucks, left San Bernardino County in February, driving across the country before ending up in Washington, D.C. to protest the ever-evolving scape of COVID-19 regulations and vaccination mandates.

Modeled after a similar group that began acting in Canada in early 2022, the convoy rallied for nearly three weeks in the nation's capital city before heading back across country.

As of Wednesday the trucks were said to be in New Mexico.

There was no telling exactly how many trucks would be parked in the Grand Park area - where the rally is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - come Sunday.

The rally is expected to be headlined by keynote speaker Brian Brase, a co-organizer of the convoy.

"We have an opportunity to help raise awareness and hopefully stop some very atrocious bills before they become laws," said Mike Landis, another co-organizer, in a statement released when the convoy began its countrywide protest. The group is openly opposed to the pending vaccination mandates and other regulation in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This mission directly aligns with what the People's Convoy stands for and is fighting against. Laws first passed in California tend to spread to other states," he continued.

Following Sunday's rally, the group is expected to head to Sacramento.