Pedestrian struck and killed on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley on Tuesday. 

It happened a little before 11 a.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near Pigeon Pass Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers say that the victim was hit in the No.1 lane and died at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

A SigAlert was issued afterwards, creating a massive snarl of traffic as only the HOV lane was open for several hours. 

No further information was provided. 

