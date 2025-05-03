Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Friday night. 

It happened at around 10:10 p.m. near Wall Street and Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that the victim, only identified as a man in his 60s, was crossing Wall Street northbound when he was struck by a car traveling west on Manchester. 

Instead of stopping to help the victim, the suspect continued driving in the same direction. 

"There is no vehicle description at this time," police said. 

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered to anyone who has information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, as with all fatal hit-and-run crashes in the city of Los Angeles through the Hit-And-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 421-2500.

