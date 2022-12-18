Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South LA
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South LA 00:44

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Friday. 

In a statement released to the public, Los Angeles Police Department reported that a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a dark colored SUV traveling through the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street.

Police said that the suspect was traveling at a "high rate of speed and possibly had the lights turned off."

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 713-9579.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 8:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.