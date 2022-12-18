Pedestrian killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Friday.

In a statement released to the public, Los Angeles Police Department reported that a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a dark colored SUV traveling through the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street.

Police said that the suspect was traveling at a "high rate of speed and possibly had the lights turned off."

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 713-9579.