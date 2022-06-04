Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Saturday.

The incident unfolded just after 12:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of PCH. It was there that authorities say the man was in the #2 lane when he was struck by a car that did not stop to render help.

The man was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station Traffic Investigations Office at (818) 878-1808 (Report Reference 22-02918-10).

