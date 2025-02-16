Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash in Oxnard

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while crossing outside a marked crosswalk, according to Oxnard police on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. Sunday near Fifth Street and Rose Avenue in Oxnard. Officers who arrived at the scene found that a white Honda Pilot had hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that excessive speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were not factors in the crash, police reported.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Manuel Perez at (805) 385-7750 or the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

