Pedestrian killed in crash with pickup truck in Sylmar

A pedestrian was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sylmar on Monday night.

It happened in the 12200 block of San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. It's unclear if they were in the road or on the sidewalk when the crash happened.

Investigators say that the crash is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, as the driver of the pickup truck pulled over afterwards to try and help the victim. Their vehicle appeared to have sustained considerable damage to the front end in the collision.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.