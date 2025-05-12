Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed in crash with pickup truck in Sylmar

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Pedestrian killed in crash with pickup truck in Sylmar
Pedestrian killed in crash with pickup truck in Sylmar 00:47

A pedestrian was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sylmar on Monday night. 

It happened in the 12200 block of San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. It's unclear if they were in the road or on the sidewalk when the crash happened. 

Investigators say that the crash is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, as the driver of the pickup truck pulled over afterwards to try and help the victim. Their vehicle appeared to have sustained considerable damage to the front end in the collision. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.