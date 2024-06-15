Pedestrian killed in crash at Dockweiler State Beach

A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Dockweiler State Beach on Saturday.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but officers were dispatched to the 12200 block of Vista Del Mar at around 5:45 p.m. after learning of a car that had hit a person in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

He says that one person was killed in the crash, but did not provide information on the age or gender of the victim.

The crash is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, Im said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.