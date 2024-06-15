Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in crash at Dockweiler State Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Dockweiler State Beach on Saturday. 

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but officers were dispatched to the 12200 block of Vista Del Mar at around 5:45 p.m. after learning of a car that had hit a person in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. 

He says that one person was killed in the crash, but did not provide information on the age or gender of the victim. 

The crash is not being investigated as a hit-and-run, Im said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 15, 2024 / 10:06 PM PDT

