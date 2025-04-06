Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills, police say

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills on Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 14700 block of Devonshire Street, leaving one pedestrian dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say that the vehicle, possibly an older model Honda being driven by a female suspect, was last seen fleeing from the area. The driver did not stop to help the victim, they said.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.