Pedestrian in 70s struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a man in his 70s as he crossed a South Los Angeles street on Thursday. 

It happened at around 9 p.m. on 90th Street, when a four-door sedan heading northbound on Vermont Avenue struck the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene, police said. 

Investigators did not provide details on a suspect or vehicle involved. 

As with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a $50,000 reward is being offered by the city for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD at (323) 421-2577.

Dean Fioresi

