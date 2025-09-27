Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after they were struck by a car on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday night. 

Deputies were called to the intersection of PCH and Carbon Canyon Road at around 9:40 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Investigators learned that the pedestrian, who was crossing the highway "outside of a marked crosswalk," was struck by a four-door BMW sedan traveling west, the release said. 

Paramedics took the pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition. He hasn't yet been identified. 

"The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time," LASD"s release said. 

There was no information provided on the driver involved in the collision. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Malibu/Lost Hills Station at (818) 878-1808.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue