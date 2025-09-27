Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after they were struck by a car on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday night.

Deputies were called to the intersection of PCH and Carbon Canyon Road at around 9:40 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian, who was crossing the highway "outside of a marked crosswalk," was struck by a four-door BMW sedan traveling west, the release said.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition. He hasn't yet been identified.

"The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time," LASD"s release said.

There was no information provided on the driver involved in the collision.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Malibu/Lost Hills Station at (818) 878-1808.