Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Anaheim Street and Orange Avenue, where officers responded and located a pedestrian in the road.

According to police, the man had been struck by a newer model Chevrolet Silverado that fled the scene. Officers said the pedestrian was believed to have been crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. He died at the scene.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Efrain Pineda at (562) 570-7355.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.