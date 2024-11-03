Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run in Long Beach

Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Anaheim Street and Orange Avenue, where officers responded and located a pedestrian in the road.

According to police, the man had been struck by a newer model Chevrolet Silverado that fled the scene. Officers said the pedestrian was believed to have been crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. He died at the scene.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Efrain Pineda at (562) 570-7355.