Pedestrian fatally struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Willowbrook

Death investigation underway in Willowbrook after pedestrian struck and killed in road

Death investigation underway in Willowbrook after pedestrian struck and killed in road

Death investigation underway in Willowbrook after pedestrian struck and killed in road

Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Willowbrook, where a pedestrian was reportedly struck by two drivers.

The crash was first reported at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Compton Avenue and the East Imperial Highway near the 105 Freeway, where California Highway Patrol officers arrived to find a person dead in the street.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was first struck by one car that sped from the scene before being run over by a second car, which also fled from the area.

The deceased person's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were working to locate the drivers involved in the incident.

More to come.