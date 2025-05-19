Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian dies in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian died after they were struck by two cars on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Sunday. 

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on PCH near Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

Police say that the pedestrian, an unidentified 47-year-old man from Ontario, was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a car.

Just moments later, a second vehicle struck the man. 

Both drivers, 27-years-old and 50-years-old, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.