Pedestrian dies in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach

A pedestrian died after they were struck by two cars on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on PCH near Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say that the pedestrian, an unidentified 47-year-old man from Ontario, was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a car.

Just moments later, a second vehicle struck the man.

Both drivers, 27-years-old and 50-years-old, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.