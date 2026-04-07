Puppy recovering at Pasadena Humane after it was found missing most of its nose in Arcadia

Peanut, the injured puppy who was found missing most of its nose and suffering from a dislocated jaw last month, is receiving care at the Pasadena Humane Center with heaps of support from the public.

Veterinary specialists immediately got to work after the puppy was brought to the animal center on March 9, when it was found somewhere in Sierra Madre, according to a social media post. They said that the recovery process would likely take weeks as the nose begins to heal itself from the inside out, since there isn't enough skin to close the wound.

"Peanut still has a long healing journey ahead, but he's already showing how resilient he is," the humane center said in a statement. "Despite everything, this little pup has been so brave."

Peanut, the puppy who was found missing a nose in Sierra Madre and is now receiving care from the staff at Pasadena Humane Center. Pasadena Humane Center

In order to aid the process, veterinarians placed a stent to keep his nostril open and allow him to breathe as the healing is ongoing. Officials say that Peanut eats soft meals served on a flat plate so that he is able to safely get all of the necessary nutrients he needs to heal and grow strong.

"He might look a little different to us, but we think he doesn't know a thing," said Lesley Garcia, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Humane Center.

Pasadena Humane Center officials said that every donation to their Miracle Medical Fund, which will help support Peanut and his recovery, is being matched by Fetch Pet Insurance up to $7,500, meaning he and other animals at the center could receive even more care.

After posting his story on social media, Garcia said that they've received thousands of donations to help continue the foundation's life-saving treatment.

"Everybody loves little Peanut, and we're so thankful to our staff and our community for providing him with the best life he can have," Garcia said.

Once he's fully healed, Peanut will go up for adoption, and Garcia estimates he'll have no problem finding a forever home.