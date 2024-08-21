PCH in Malibu shut down after traffic stop leads to standoff lasting hours, suspect in custody

PCH in Malibu shut down after alleged assault on deputy during traffic stop leads to standoff

A stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu shut down Wednesday morning after a man allegedly assaulted a deputy during a traffic stop and got into a standoff with officers.

Deputies finally managed to take the man into custody by 8:30 a.m., about an hour after Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department special tactical teams with crisis negotiators responded to the scene and more than seven hours after the whole situation first started. Officers were seen standing just outside a patrol vehicle on the highway — all facing towards a white van parked on the side of the road and surrounded by debris — as the standoff went on for hours through the morning.

Meanwhile, the highway remained closed between between Heathercliff Road and Busch Drive due to the police response, according to the Lost Hills Station of the sheriff's department. Both southbound and northbound lanes were shut down.

A man barricades himself inside a van on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, allegedly refusing to comply after officers tried arresting him on Aug. 21, 2024, when authorities say they learned there's a warrant out for his arrest. KCAL News

Despite the van appearing damaged, with debris scattered on the ground around it, there was no crash, according to the sheriff's department.

During the traffic stop, which started around 1 a.m., deputies learned the man has a no-bail warrant out for his arrest, sheriff's officials said. He allegedly refused to comply when they tried arresting him, according to sheriff's officials, and then allegedly assaulted one of the officers with a fire extinguisher.

Around 5:45 a.m., sheriff's officials said they were waiting for a tactical team to respond. The suspect was arrested a little over two hours later.

No other details have been released by authorities.