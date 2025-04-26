Parts of PCH near Palisades Fire burn scar closed for mudslides caused by weekend rain

Parts of the Pacific Coast Highway are closed Saturday morning near the Palisades Fire burn scar after a late-season storm brought rain to Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has closed parts of PCH near the Palisades Fire burn area after weekend rain. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued the closure from Carbon Beach Terrace to Coastline Drive.

The section of PCH will be closed to residents and pass holders until further notice.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert earlier in the week to warn residents about the upcoming rain event.