Patrons hit Colorado Avenue to enjoy night out in Pasadena in a COVID-safe way

After two rough years that forced many to stay at home on the weekends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of patrons out and about Saturday night at restaurants and bars along Colorado Avenue in Pasadena.

"It's been hard not to go out and today we got an opportunity to come out and have a good time," Sergio Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez and his coworker were among many patrons who kept business on Colorado bustling.

But with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, which includes California Gov. Gavin Newsom testing positive for the virus, outdoor dining is still the preferred choice for many patrons.

Nevertheless, a Pasadena city spokesperson told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that there has been no dramatic decrease in shoppers or restaurant goers.

"With the COVID numbers increasing we're finding and speaking with our restaurateurs that people like the outdoor dining and we've been very fortunate that our city has approved keeping that," Lisa Derderian said. "People are coming from farther distances just based on zip codes, area codes, they're giving to the restauranteurs when they make reservations."

But for restaurant owners like Abel Ramirez, businesses are unable to bring back a full staff due to restrictions and rising inflation.

"We're short in the kitchen, we're short on the floor, we' re paying overtime," Ramirez said. "Of course our labor cost is higher than the usual."

Patrons are certainly looking forward to hitting the town for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend but are looking to do so in a safe manner.