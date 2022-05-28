Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, according to his office, and plans to work remotely. He will remain in isolation through at least June 2 and until he tests negative.

"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.

The statement also said that the governor has received a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven effective against COVID-19, and that he will begin his 5-day regimen of the medication immediately.

The governor is vaccinated and has received both eligible boosters, as recently as May 18.

This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid.



I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely.



Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022