Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Governor Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, according to his office, and plans to work remotely. He will remain in isolation through at least June 2 and until he tests negative. 

"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said. 

The statement also said that the governor has received a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven effective against COVID-19, and that he will begin his 5-day regimen of the medication immediately. 

The governor is vaccinated and has received both eligible boosters, as recently as May 18.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 3:42 PM

