Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, according to his office, and plans to work remotely. He will remain in isolation through at least June 2 and until he tests negative.
"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.
The statement also said that the governor has received a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven effective against COVID-19, and that he will begin his 5-day regimen of the medication immediately.
The governor is vaccinated and has received both eligible boosters, as recently as May 18.
