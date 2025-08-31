Watch CBS News
Patrol car crashes into building in South Gate after pursuit ends

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
A police patrol vehicle lost control and crashed into a building in South Gate on Sunday after officers ended a pursuit of burglary suspects.

The incident began around 7:15 a.m., when officers were pursuing burglary suspects believed to be armed in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Slauson Avenue.

Police say the pursuit was called off, and shortly afterward, the patrol car lost control and struck a building at 2709 Firestone Boulevard in South Gate. No injuries were reported.

Although the burglary suspects got away, a woman was arrested during the incident on suspicion of grand theft auto. Authorities believe her arrest is unrelated to the original pursuit. It remains unclear whether she was involved in the crash.

