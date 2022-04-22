Pasadena youth basketball coach charged with multiple counts of lewd acts on child, using minor for sex acts

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking people to come forward with any additional information they may have in regards to a recent arrest of a San Gabriel Valley youth basketball coach and referee, who has been charged with several counts of sexual assault in relation to a minor.

LASD

On March 16, deputies launched an investigation based on a Suspected Child Abuse Report (SCAR), which led them to the suspect, Miles Alexander, who they learned had been in contact with a 13-year-old girl via social media application Snapchat.

After speaking with the victim, one of which deputies believe could be many, they learned that Alexander offered the 13-year-old alcohol and drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and videos.

As the investigation continued, they learned that Alexander had been in contact with "many individuals, mostly female," as detailed by an LASD press release.

Due to this knowledge, authorities are under the impression that there are more victims of Alexander's that they have not been in contact with.

Alexander is said to have been a youth and high school basketball coach for several teams throughout San Gabriel Valley, as well as a basketball referee in the L.A. area.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they are a victim of Alexander's was asked to contact Sheriff's Detective S. French at (323) 526-5126 or Sergeant D. Payne at (323) 526-5154.