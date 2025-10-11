Pasadena reports case of West Nile virus

A person in Pasadena tested positive for West Nile virus this week, the city announced.

According to the Pasadena Public Health Department, the positive test was confirmed on Thursday. It's the first human case the city has seen since 2022.

Earlier this year, at least four people were hospitalized throughout Los Angeles County for the virus.

West Nile virus is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes. Risk is higher during warm seasons, when mating rises among mosquito populations, according to PPHD.

Typical symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash. For some people, the virus can affect the nervous system and result in paralysis, encephalitis, meningitis or death, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Those above the age of 50 and individuals with chronic health problems are most at risk.

"There is no vaccine or cure for West Nile virus in humans," said Dr. Parveen Kaur, Pasadena's Acting Health Officer. "By taking preventive measures, we can reduce the risk of infection and help protect our community."