Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2026 Rose Court selected

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced the seven members of the 2026 Rose Court on Monday morning.

Members of the court were selected from a group of 28 finalists based on several aspects, including academic achievement, youth leadership, community and school involvement and public speaking ability.

Each of the seven young women on the court will receive a $7,500 academic scholarship and will participate in personal development programs, hands-on volunteer work and community engagements.

The 2026 Rose Court will serve as ambassadors for the 137th Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2026, and appear on a float during the event. The seven young women will also attend the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl Game.

The 2026 Rose Court members are:

Livia Amy de Paula, Temple City High School

Naira Elaine Wadley, John Muir High School

Sophia Bai Ren, Arcadia High School

Olivia Hargrove, Pasadena City College

Keiko Rakin, Alhambra High School

Serena Hui Guo, Arcadia High School

Riya Gupta, California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Last year, the Tournament of Roses selected Westridge School senior Lindsay Charles as the 106th Rose Queen.