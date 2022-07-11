Pasadena street lights going dark because of electrical wiring thefts

Thieves have been stealing electrical wiring from Pasadena facilities, and officials are seeking help to stop the thefts.

Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian says the city of Pasadena has been experiencing the theft of wiring from electrical pull boxes in the city's "right of way." She did not give details on how many pull boxes have been affected, and since when the thefts occurred.

"These wires are used to provide power to the city's street light circuit. The theft of these wires cause numerous street lights within a city block to go out, leaving the street dark — plus it's extremely dangerous for the thieve(s)," Derderian said. "These thefts are occurring in the evening hours and in different areas of the city and generally by individuals without proper traffic control, uniforms and identification in vehicles."

Derderian did not say how much the stolen wiring was worth, or what substance the thieves were targeting in the wiring.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can call police at (626) 744-4241, or the citizen's service center at (626) 744-7311.