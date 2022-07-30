Pasadena police shoot, kill armed carjacking suspect in Orange Grove Blvd parking lot

Police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect after he held the gun to his head at the end of a pursuit.

Both the Pasadena and Monrovia Police Departments chased the suspect as he drove down the wrong way on the 210 Freeway before exiting onto Orange Grove Avenue in Pasadena.

The suspect led police into a parking lot just off Orange Grove Boulevard before coming to a stop.

He then held a gun to his head as police ordered him to exit the vehicle. He did not comply and drove toward the officers.

Pasadena police then shot the suspect, killing him.