Pasadena police search for suspect accused of groping a 12-year-old girl

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Investigators from the Pasadena Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly groped a 12-year-old girl while she waited for a bus to her school Thursday morning.

The incident happened a little after 9:25 a.m. while the girl sat on a bus bench at the Lake Avenue Metro Train Station. The student went to her school and called her mom, who took her to the police department. 

She told investigators that the suspect biked south on Lake Avenue after the alleged sexual assault. 

Police asked for anyone with information or video of the case to call investigators at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can be sent to Los Angeles Crime Stoppers through their website or by phone (800) 222-8477.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

