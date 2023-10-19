Watch CBS News
Pasadena police search for fatal hit-and-run suspects who fled on foot

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Two suspects involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night fled the scene after their Lincoln Navigator slammed into a Nissan Versa stopped at a stop sign, killing both people inside.

Pasadena police continue their search for the two inside the suspect SUV, who are described as men in their 20s.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident near the intersection of South Raymond Avenue and Penn Street, where they found two people inside the Nissan Versa. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police said the white Navigator was speeding when it crashed into the Nissan at the stop sign. At some point, the Navigator also crashed into a parked vehicle.

pasadena-hit-and-run.jpg
Two people inside a Nissan Versa died after a speeding Lincoln Navigator slammed into the car stopped at a stop sign. Both suspects inside the Navigator fled on foot. KCAL News

First published on October 19, 2023 / 8:48 AM

