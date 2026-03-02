Watch CBS News
Pasadena officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

Matthew Rodriguez
A shootout on Monday night left a Pasadena Police Department officer wounded and a suspect dead. 

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue and Del Vina Street after reports of a shooting at a nearby train station at around 7:30 p.m., according to Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris. When officers arrived, they located one man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Other officers found a man matching the suspect's description. 

He ran away from officers and then exchanged gunfire with them, wounding one of the officers. 

The suspect died in the neighborhood. 

pasadena-fatality.jpg
One officer was wounded, and a suspect during a shooting in East Pasadena.  CBS LA

The officer was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. City spokesperson Lisa Derderian said the officer was in surgery at 8:42 p.m.  

