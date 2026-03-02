Pasadena officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

A shootout on Monday night left a Pasadena Police Department officer wounded and a suspect dead.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue and Del Vina Street after reports of a shooting at a nearby train station at around 7:30 p.m., according to Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris. When officers arrived, they located one man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Other officers found a man matching the suspect's description.

He ran away from officers and then exchanged gunfire with them, wounding one of the officers.

The suspect died in the neighborhood.

One officer was wounded, and a suspect during a shooting in East Pasadena. CBS LA

The officer was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. City spokesperson Lisa Derderian said the officer was in surgery at 8:42 p.m.