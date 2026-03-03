Pasadena police officer stable after surgery stemming from deadly shootout

The Pasadena Police Department says the officer who was wounded by a man later killed in a shootout Monday night is stable following surgery.

In a news release, the officer was identified as five-year department veteran Bryan Vasquez. Police Chief Gene Harris said Vasquez underwent critical surgery and is in stable, but guarded condition.

"We are incredibly grateful to the medical team for their swift and skilled care," Harris said. "Our Pasadena Police Department family, along with our extended public safety community, is standing beside his loved ones, supporting them in every way possible. We know this will be a long road to recovery, but we will remain by his side throughout his healing journey for our officer – a dedicated public servant who put his life on the line to protect the community he serves."

Vasquez was among the officers responding to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Villa train station on Halstead Street. While at the scene, officers saw the man believed to be the suspect in the initial shooting, which left a victim wounded.

A foot pursuit ensued. During that time, Vasquez was shot. He was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery a short time later.

Meanwhile, officers at the scene shot and killed the suspect. He's yet to be identified publicly.

The initial gunshot victim was hospitalized, and their condition was not updated as of Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation. No motive has been released.