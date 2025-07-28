Watch CBS News
Pasadena Little League shed burglarized over weekend; thousands in equipment stolen

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Pasadena community members are outraged after a burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a shed belonging to a local Little League branch over the weekend. 

It happened on Saturday at around 5 p.m. at a small storage shed belonging to the Pasadena Southwest Little League, located at Allendale Park, in the 1100 block of S. Marengo Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. 

Investigators say that they have a good lead on the suspect, who allegedly took off with approximately $5,000 worth of equipment. 

"To the person who did this: You didn't just steal equipment, you stole from a community of children who show up every day with heart, hustle, and hope," said a Facebook post from the league.

Police said that there was damage to the locks allowing entry to the shed, and that the suspect also took a key that would allow access to other league facilities. 

No arrests have yet been made, but investigators say that there is only one suspect they're looking for. 

