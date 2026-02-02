Pasadena police make arrest in fatal shooting investigation

Pasadena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in the 300 block of Ashtabula Street, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Investigators say that multiple men were standing near the street when they were approached by a minivan that had two occupants.

"After a brief interaction, one of the males on the street produced a handgun and fired approximately 13 rounds at the minivan, striking the male in the front passenger seat," police said. "All parties then fled the scene, and the victim was dropped off at a hospital."

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jose Garcia, who died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The next day, Pasadena investigators located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Everett Johnson. He was arrested without further incident and booked on suspicion of murder, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. His bail was set at $3 million.

Police said that they also recovered a firearm at the time of Johnson's arrest.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.