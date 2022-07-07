Watch CBS News
CalTech, Pasadena City College in lockdown due to police activity

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A shelter in place order has been issued for Pasadena City College's Colorado campus and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) due to police activity. 

CBSLA has learned that Pasadena Police Department officers are looking for several burglary suspects that are on the loose in the neighborhood near PCC and Caltech. 

Authorities began tracking the suspect in Glendora by a Pasadena airship, according to Pasadena PD.

The suspects allegedly stopped and got out of their vehicle in the neighborhood located next to PCC's Colorado campus, which is located on the 1570 block of E. Colorado Boulevard. 

PCC also has four other campus locations spread out in the Pasadena area and San Gabriel Valley.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide an update when it becomes available.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 4:04 PM

