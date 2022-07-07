CalTech, Pasadena City College in lockdown due to police activity

A shelter in place order has been issued for Pasadena City College's Colorado campus and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) due to police activity.

PCC ALERT: All campus lockdown at the Colorado campus due to police activity. Lock doors and shelter in place until further notice. — PasadenaCityCollege (@PCCLancer) July 7, 2022

CBSLA has learned that Pasadena Police Department officers are looking for several burglary suspects that are on the loose in the neighborhood near PCC and Caltech.

Caltech & neighbor PCC have shared lockdown orders at the request of @PasadenaPD as they work to apprehend robbery suspects in the vicinity.



If not on campus, do not come to campus. If on campus, please remain in place until you receive a release of the lock down order. — Caltech (@Caltech) July 7, 2022

Authorities began tracking the suspect in Glendora by a Pasadena airship, according to Pasadena PD.

The suspects allegedly stopped and got out of their vehicle in the neighborhood located next to PCC's Colorado campus, which is located on the 1570 block of E. Colorado Boulevard.

PCC also has four other campus locations spread out in the Pasadena area and San Gabriel Valley.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide an update when it becomes available.