Pasadena cancels events at park over concerns of possible immigration enforcement activity

The city of Pasadena canceled regular programming at local parks on Saturday over concerns of possible immigration enforcement activity.

The announcement came from the city's official page on X, where it said that swim lessons and other programs were being canceled on Saturday at three local parks out of an "abundance of caution."

Those parks are Villa Parke, Robinson Park and Victory Park.

The city said it had received reports of possible federal enforcement in the area, and it would like to avoid "potential escalation of conflict."

Saturday's cancellations come as a FIFA Club World Cup match between Argentinian club River Plate and Mexican club CF Monterrey are set to square off at Pasadena's Rose Bowl at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fans have claimed that fears over immigration enforcement have caused lower-than-expected attendance numbers at the tournament taking place throughout the U.S.