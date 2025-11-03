Watch CBS News
Partly cloudy with afternoon sunshine for downtown LA Dodgers parade

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles.
As Dodgers fans make their way to downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the 2025 World Series champs, Monday's weather is looking to be favorable for a street parade.

Low clouds and morning fog are expected to clear by the afternoon, with the sun shining through. At the parade's 11 a.m. start, it will be 71 in downtown LA, and by noon, it is expected to reach 73 as the Dodger Stadium celebration kicks off.

"If you are heading to the parade this afternoon, we are going to be looking at pretty much cloudy conditions, partly cloudy by about 10 a.m., that marine layer is going to start to filter out," Marina Jurica, CBS LA meteorologist, said.

"And then it will be lots of sunshine for the rest of the day with the low to mid 70s, with a really pretty start time for that parade."

A cooling trend will continue through the week, with the coolest day expected on Wednesday. 

