Part of vacant Panorama City commercial building collapses after large fire

It took more than 100 firefighters to contain a large fire that broke out at a vacant commercial building in Panorama City on Saturday.

The fire was first reported a 10,000-square-foot building a little before 2:40 p.m. at 14651 W. Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters say that the building, which had been the site of other fires in the past, suffered a partial collapse due to the flames.

"All companies are in defensive mode, fighting fire from the exterior with heavy streams including large-diameter hard lines, ladder pipes, wagon batteries and portable monitors," LAFD's statement said. "Primary safety concerns include structural integrity and the intense heat."

Because of the corner of the building that crumbled, firefighters called Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety officials to the scene to analyze the structural integrity of the building.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to other nearby structures.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.