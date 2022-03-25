Watch CBS News

Part of 710 Freeway to close in Long Beach for weekend work

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 25 AM Edition) 02:30

Parts of the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach will be closed this weekend for maintenance work, authorities said Friday.

The freeways will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Coast Highway through 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.

Several on-ramps to the southbound freeway will also be closed.

Traffic will be diverted off of the southbound 710 Freeway at PCH and detours will be posted at the closed ramps.

Updates can be found here

First published on March 25, 2022 / 1:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.