Part of 710 Freeway to close in Long Beach for weekend work

Parts of the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach will be closed this weekend for maintenance work, authorities said Friday.

The freeways will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Coast Highway through 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.

Several on-ramps to the southbound freeway will also be closed.

Traffic will be diverted off of the southbound 710 Freeway at PCH and detours will be posted at the closed ramps.

