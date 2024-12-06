Watch CBS News
Local News

Part of 60 Freeway reopens in Hacienda Heights as deputies apprehend shooting suspect

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Part of 60 Freeway in Hacienda Hieghts is completely closed as deputies search for armed suspect
Part of 60 Freeway in Hacienda Hieghts is completely closed as deputies search for armed suspect 03:05

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies apprehended a shooting suspect in a Hacienda Heights backyard after responding to a shots fired call early Friday morning near a Denny's restaurant, which led to the closure of part of the 60 Freeway.

Deputies arrived at a construction site in the area of the restaurant at 15553 Valley Boulevard and began their search for an armed suspect who fled the scene. The search led to an evacuation of the Denny's restaurant, the closure of both 7th and Gale Avenue and part of the 60 Freeway, according to the sheriff's department.

Aerial footage showed deputy vehicles in force in the area of the construction site, the restaurant, and in the nearby neighborhood. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies converged on a backyard fence with dense shrubbery behind it, bordering the freeway. With guns drawn, the suspect seemingly surrendered, jumping over the fence to be apprehended by law enforcement.

It is not clear if there is a shooting victim. The 60 Freeway reopened in both directions around 8:30 a.m.

60-freeway-closure.jpg
Part of the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights was closed Friday morning as Sheriff's deputies searched for a shooting suspect in the area.  KCAL News

This is a developing story. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.