Part of 60 Freeway reopens in Hacienda Heights as deputies apprehend shooting suspect

Part of 60 Freeway in Hacienda Hieghts is completely closed as deputies search for armed suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies apprehended a shooting suspect in a Hacienda Heights backyard after responding to a shots fired call early Friday morning near a Denny's restaurant, which led to the closure of part of the 60 Freeway.

Deputies arrived at a construction site in the area of the restaurant at 15553 Valley Boulevard and began their search for an armed suspect who fled the scene. The search led to an evacuation of the Denny's restaurant, the closure of both 7th and Gale Avenue and part of the 60 Freeway, according to the sheriff's department.

Aerial footage showed deputy vehicles in force in the area of the construction site, the restaurant, and in the nearby neighborhood. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies converged on a backyard fence with dense shrubbery behind it, bordering the freeway. With guns drawn, the suspect seemingly surrendered, jumping over the fence to be apprehended by law enforcement.

It is not clear if there is a shooting victim. The 60 Freeway reopened in both directions around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.