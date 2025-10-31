Parents, grandmother of 7-year-old found dead in Lynwood apartment freezer are charged with murder

The parents and grandmother of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a Lynwood apartment freezer were all charged on Friday with murder, torture, and willful cruelty to a child.

Prosecutors are only identifying the boy as Isaiah H., and his mother, Destiny Harrison, 25; father, Daniel Monzon, 25; and grandmother, Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, 45, were all expected to be arraigned in a Compton courthouse on Friday.

Deputies were called to the Lynwood apartment in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue to conduct a welfare check Tuesday evening, as requested by an unidentified resident.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics also responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. Details of how the child died are still not known at this time.

The sheriff's department later reported that the child was found inside a freezer.

The boy's mother, father, and grandmother were all detained at the scene, and three other children, aged 9, 13, and 16 months, were taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

All three charged with murder in the child's death are being held on $2 million bail, deputies said. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said there were no prior calls to the apartment where the child was found dead.