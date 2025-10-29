7-year-old found dead at Lynwood apartment complex; parents and grandmother arrested

A homicide investigation was underway in Lynwood after a 7-year-old child was found dead inside an apartment complex. Authorities have arrested the child's parents and grandmother as the investigation developed.

Deputies were called to conduct a welfare check in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday after learning about a "deceased child in an apartment," said a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they entered the apartment and found the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

"The victim's mother, father, and grandmother were detained at the scene by deputies," the release said. "Three additional children were also at the location."

As their investigation continued, LASD detectives gathered enough information to arrest the child's mother, 25-year-old Destiny Harrison, for the alleged murder of her child, the release said. The child's father, 25-year-old Daniel Monzon, and grandmother, 46-year-old Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, were also arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

Each is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, deputies said.

"The case is still being actively investigated and no further details about the case will be shared in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation," LASD's release said.

The three other children, aged 16, 13 and 9 months old, were all taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.