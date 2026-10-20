Parents charged with child endangerment in Garden Grove teen electric motorcycle death

The parents of a 13-year-old boy who died after he lost control while riding his electric motorcycle in Garden Grove earlier this year have both been charged with child endangerment, the Office of the District Attorney of Orange County announced.

Benson Nguyen was riding his electric motorcycle at speeds over 40 mph when he crashed into a concrete light pole on May 7. According to the DA's Office, Nguyen was seen speeding, running red lights and doing wheelies on the street shortly before he lost control. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The 13-year-old "was repeatedly injured while riding a different electric vehicle, including breaking his leg just six months before he died," the DA's Office said.

His father, Vu Thanh Nguyen of Santa Ana, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for buying his son the powerful electric motorcycle.

Prosecutors said Vu Thanh Nguyen had been warned multiple times about his son's reckless riding.

The boy's mother, Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, 49, of Santa Ana, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

"When parents refuse to hold their children accountable and that refusal to parent results in unspeakable tragedy, then I have no choice but to hold parents accountable," OC DA Todd Spitzer said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Benson posted videos of himself doing leg switches and wheelies on his electric motorcycle to social media.

The E-Ride Pro SS 2.0 E-Moto ridden by Benson was classified as a motor-driven cycle under CVC section 405 or a motorcycle under CVC section 400. Both classifications require a valid motorcycle license for street operation, as well as DMV registration, license plate, insurance and full motorcycle equipment.

California law distinguishes between e-bikes and e-moto based on three main features: the power limit of its motor, its maximum speed limit, and whether it is equipped with operable pedals.

In May, Spitzer announced the creation of a new e-bike/e-moto unit to review potential criminal charges against juveniles and adults, including parents who knowingly allow their children to ride e-motos and e-bikes illegally.

This followed a spike in deaths attributed to the electric bicycles and motorcycles, including a 15-year-old boy who was riding on an e-moto with a friend in La Habra, a 21-year-old who died five days after crashing an e-bike in Huntington Beach, and an 81-year-old man who was hit and killed by a 14-year-old illegally riding an e-moto.

Vu Nguyen faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison if convicted on all charges and Hong Nguyen faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail if convicted.