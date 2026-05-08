13-year-old boy in Orange County dies after losing control of e-motorcycle

A 13-year-old boy is dead after losing control of their e-motorcycle in Garden Grove on Thursday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Garden Grove Police Department received a call about a crash near Magnolia Street and Larson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a juvenile boy was being loaded into an ambulance.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say despite life-saving efforts, the boy was later pronounced dead.

During its investigation, the police department discovered that the boy was riding the e-motorcycle on Magnolia Street, traveling at about 35 mph when he lost control and collided with the center median.

It is unknown what caused the boy to lose control.