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13-year-old boy in Orange County dies after losing control of e-motorcycle

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A 13-year-old boy is dead after losing control of their e-motorcycle in Garden Grove on Thursday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Garden Grove Police Department received a call about a crash near Magnolia Street and Larson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a juvenile boy was being loaded into an ambulance.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say despite life-saving efforts, the boy was later pronounced dead.

During its investigation, the police department discovered that the boy was riding the e-motorcycle on Magnolia Street, traveling at about 35 mph when he lost control and collided with the center median.

It is unknown what caused the boy to lose control. 

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