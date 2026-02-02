Man dead after shooting in Los Angeles County

An investigation is underway in Paramount after a man was fatally shot on Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In a news release, deputies said they were dispatched to the 7200 block of Motz Street near Orange Avenue a little after 6:30 p.m. upon learning of a death in the area.

Upon arrival, they found one man fatally shot at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but deputies told CBS LA that two people were detained. They said that two people were detained at the scene, but did not provide further information.

LASD's Homicide Bureau detectives were contacted to assist with the investigation, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.