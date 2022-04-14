Parachutist hurt during jump in Lake Elsinore area treated by Riverside County first responders

A parachutist was hurt Thursday during a jump over Lake Elsinore, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

The skydiver was reported down about 1 p.m. at Skydive Elsinore in the area of Cereal Street and Corydon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said paramedics reached the location within a few minutes and discovered the victim, whose identity was not released, suffering from injuries to the lower extremities.

It was unclear whether the skydiver was hurt during landing or some other phase of the jump.

Skydive Elsinore operates aircraft on a dirt strip, with the fixed-wing airplanes taking amateur and professional skydivers over the area on a regular basis, weather permitting.

The victim was transported to nearby Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.