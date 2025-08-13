LAPD detectives search for hit-and-run driver that severely injured pedestrian in Panorama City

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a pedestrian in Panorama City on Tuesday night, leaving them with severe injuries.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. as the pedestrian was walking in westbound lanes of Roscoe Boulevard near Tobias Avenue, according to an LAPD news release. They say that the victim was "struck by a gold or brown van."

The suspect vehicle briefly stopped at the north curb ahead of the collision before continuing westbound on Roscoe, police said.

The victim, only identified as a man in his 20s, was hospitalized with severe injuries suffered in the crash.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles' Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund for anyone with information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818) 644-8116.