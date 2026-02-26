Watch CBS News
LAPD seeking help finding Panorama City hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian

Dean Fioresi
Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Panorama City in early February. 

The crash happened on Feb. 7 at around 11:50 p.m. near Devonshire Street and Densmore Avenue, according to a news release from LAPD officers. 

They said that the driver was heading west on Devonshire when they struck a pedestrian who was in the street, causing the victim to sustain serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. He has not yet been identified other than as a man in his mid-30s. 

The driver, who fled from the area without stopping to help the pedestrian, has not yet been located. LAPD detectives did not release information on their identity or the vehicle involved in the collision. 

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through Los Angeles' Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Program Trust Fund. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division detectives at (818) 644-8025. 

