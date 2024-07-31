135 Rancho Palos Verdes homes without natural gas, power shut offs looming

Rancho Palos Verdes residents are worried after natural gas was shut off in 135 homes due to shifting land that continues to impact the Portuguese Bend Community. On Wednesday, city officials held a meeting as threats of power shut offs are looming as well.

SoCalGas turned off the Monday, leaving residents frustrated. "Gas shutting off is extremely inconvenient," said homeowner Mike Towle. "And the way it was shut off was awful."

After heavy rains in February, streets have been buckling. Geologists estimate the land in the area is moving about a foot a week.

But now Southern California Edison is saying that if the land keeps moving, they will have to consider shutting off power to the same homes that have their gas off. The shifting ground is causing electric poles to move enough for wires to snap, leading to dangerous fire conditions.

"My 88-year-old mother lives here and has no way to cook food or do laundry or wash dishes or take hot showers," added Towle.

Experts estimate up to 500 homes could be impacted, and it could affect the sewage system in the area as well. The RPV City Manager is now asking SoCal Edison to look into other options to get power to homes, including splitting grids or circuits if necessary.