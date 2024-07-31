Watch CBS News
Local News

135 Rancho Palos Verdes homes without natural gas, power shut offs looming

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

135 Rancho Palos Verdes homes without natural gas, power shut offs looming
135 Rancho Palos Verdes homes without natural gas, power shut offs looming 03:15

Rancho Palos Verdes residents are worried after natural gas was shut off in 135 homes due to shifting land that continues to impact the Portuguese Bend Community. On Wednesday, city officials held a meeting as threats of power shut offs are looming as well. 

SoCalGas turned off the Monday, leaving residents frustrated. "Gas shutting off is extremely inconvenient," said homeowner Mike Towle. "And the way it was shut off was awful."

After heavy rains in February, streets have been buckling. Geologists estimate the land in the area is moving about a foot a week. 

But now Southern California Edison is saying that if the land keeps moving, they will have to consider shutting off power to the same homes that have their gas off. The shifting ground is causing electric poles to move enough for wires to snap, leading to dangerous fire conditions. 

"My 88-year-old mother lives here and has no way to cook food or do laundry or wash dishes or take hot showers," added Towle.

Experts estimate up to 500 homes could be impacted, and it could affect the sewage system in the area as well. The RPV City Manager is now asking SoCal Edison to look into other options to get power to homes, including splitting grids or circuits if necessary. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.