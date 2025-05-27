Gas service to be restored in some Palos Verdes communities impacted by land movement

As landslide movement on the Palos Verdes Peninsula has slowed, Southern California Gas Co. is restoring natural gas service to some areas where the utility was cut last year out of safety concerns.

In 2024, accelerating landslide movement wreaked havoc in some communities on the peninsula, damaging homes, cutting off utility services, and even forcing some residents in impacted areas to relocate. The Portuguese Bend Landslide has impacted about 650 homes and is considered an ongoing natural disaster.

Beginning Tuesday, SoCalGas will begin upgrading and testing its infrastructure in the Seaview area of Rancho Palos Verdes to complete gas restoration for homeowners who request it. The restoration of natural gas to the Seaview community is expected to take four to five weeks.

The city of Rancho Palos Verdes noted that red-tagged and yellow-tagged properties will not be considered for restoration.

"We are grateful to these communities for their patience during what we know has been a difficult time," said Maria Martinez, director of gas engineering for SoCalGas in a statement.

"Given the sustained decreases in land movement, we look forward to the safe restoration of natural gas service for those who are ready to reconnect."

The land movement in the Seaview, Portuguese Bend Beach Club, and Rolling Hills communities has drastically slowed since October 2024.

The utility company reported that extensive monitoring over the past seven months shows that land movement in these communities is now minimal, with no measurable land movement in Seaview and Portuguese Bend Beach Club since February.

Additional safety equipment, such as automatic shut-off valves is part of the upgrade to SoCalGas infrastructure.

The restoration of natural gas services does not include the Portuguese Bend Community Association neighborhood, according to the city of Rancho Palos Verdes.

