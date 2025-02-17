Watch CBS News
Palos Verdes Estates police warn of early evening burglaries

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department is warning residents that "dinnertime burglaries are on the rise."

Since 2025 began, four homes in Palos Verdes Estates have been burglarized during evening hours, according to the department.

Police said they have been "quick, sneaky and under the cover of darkness."  Most happened between 5 and 8 p.m., with entry made into the homes by way of smashing a window or glass door.

A rundown of recent burglaries:

  • Jan. 3: 3900 block Palos Verdes Dr. West, between 5:30 and 8 p.m., a rear door window was smashed to get into the home.
  • Jan. 26: 4100 block Via Soleno,  between 5:30 and 8 p.m., a side window was smashed to gain entry into the residence.
  • Jan. 28: 600 block Avenida Mirola, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:42 p.m., entry was made by way of an unlocked side door.
  • Feb. 8: 1500 block Paseo La Cresta, between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., a rear door window was smashed to gain entry.
  • Feb. 13: 3900 block Via Palomino, between 5:04 p.m. and 7:12 p.m., entry was made into the home by way of a smashed back door window.

There have been four additional burglaries, which police believe to be unrelated. Two were at the same residence and the suspects were arrested.

Police are asking community members to be on alert, to set home alarms, and to leave some lights on when leaving in the evening hours. Additional officers are on burglary suppression patrol.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

